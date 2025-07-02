Kevin’s/Kilian’s U16s go stateside

ST KEVIN Killian’s recently reaped the benefits of a two year plan which saw them bring their U16 and minor team on a trip stateside.

The club jetted off last Monday on June 23. We spoke to club chairman Ciaran Long about how the trip came about.

“We realised that these were two of the oldest groups in the club and they’re getting to that age where drop out rates are high and we’ve a risk of losing them.

‘We decided we’d come up with an 18 month plan for them to buy into it. We were thinking of where to go and where better than New York.”

The lads certainly bought into the idea. While the club was hopeful for around twenty members heading they ended up with 96 players, friends and family on the plane heading out Monday.

‘The idea of booking flights, accommodation and everything that goes along with it for 96 people is terrifying to many. The club would like to thank Cenext Travel for making the experience far easier than it would have been otherwise.

“It exceeded my expectations by far, it was absolutely brilliant. Everyday was full on.”

The team found themselves in the Big Apple and were invited to visit Gaelic Park, the home of New York GAA.

“It was just a great occasion, to play Gaelic games at Gaelic Park is just something that will stick with those lads for the rest of their lives.

‘Memories that I didn’t have but these lads in the years to come will look back and realise how special it was.”

“They gave the red carpet treatment. Food, drinks, everything was put on. You’re really made to feel at home. They went above and beyond to make us feel welcome.”

The club played a few games out there and enjoyed their time in the city that never sleeps. Long spoke about the importance of establishing relationships with GAA clubs in America.

“I don’t think it mattered whether they won or lost. Just get out and play there.

‘The scoreline wasn’t important at all. Get out, make friendships and build connections out there.

‘If they ever wanted to come back here we could return the favour. Hopefully some of our lads in a couple of years if they want to go out and do the J1 now we have connections and a community there that they can link in with now”

Serious fundraising was done by the club with bingo nights, backpacking events and others becoming regular fixtures in the St Kevins Killians calendar.

‘The fundraising managed to cover about €500 per child but that still left the parents and family coming over as well.

Long touched on the cost of the trip and how the club planned to actually make it viable.

“It’s a lot of money, especially with the current cost of living for parents to commit.

‘Our view was if it was over 18 months then it’s not as bad and if we can reduce by as much as we can, which we did, everyone buys into it then. You can see why we are fundraising. There’s an objective or an aim.”

“We have the template now. It was an ambitious plan. It was daunting at the start. Bringing people down the country is daunting enough but going to America, all the paperwork and administration we were wondering will it work?

‘And it did. There was a few hiccups and worries but it worked.

‘We have a template now and we’d love to see the next few teams doing something similar.

‘As chairperson of the club I’ll go above and beyond to make sure that can happen again and the next two teams experience it as well. It’s a once in a lifetime thing that they’ll probably never get to do again.”