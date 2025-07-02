Motorist found asleep in parked car with empty vodka bottle is disqualified

A MOTORIST discovered sleeping in a parked car on the side of a busy main road with an empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle, received a disqualification from driving.

Sumod George Sam (45), Earlscourt, Terenure Road East, appeared at Tallaght District Court, charged under section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2010 as amended by section 9 of the Road Traffic (No. 2) Act 2011, and section 5(4)(b) & 5(5) of the Road Traffic Act 2010.