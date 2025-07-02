Search
Motorist found asleep in parked car with empty vodka bottle is disqualified
Tallaght District Court

Motorist found asleep in parked car with empty vodka bottle is disqualified

Echo StaffJuly 2, 2025 4:45 pm

A MOTORIST discovered sleeping in a parked car on the side of a busy main road with an empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle, received a disqualification from driving.

Sumod George Sam (45), Earlscourt, Terenure Road East, appeared at Tallaght District Court, charged under section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2010 as amended by section 9 of the Road Traffic (No. 2) Act 2011, and section 5(4)(b) & 5(5) of the Road Traffic Act 2010.

