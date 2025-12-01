‘Keyboard warriors’ shame

“There’s residents out there that were threatened on the night!”

Antics in Drimnagh on Halloween have been slammed after bonfires wrecked local green spaces in the area.

Damages to green spaces, pitches and recreational facilities on Dromard Road, Benmadigan Road and Benbulbin Road sparked fury in the community.

Councillor Daithí Doolan informed members of the local authority that several residents had unsavoury encounters with people involved in the blazes.

Cllr Doolan stated: “There’s residents out there that were threatened on the night! When they pleaded with fellas in Benbulbin – they pleaded with them not to light the fires – old age pensioners were threatened.”

Dublin City Council had come to Benbulbin Road and removed bonfire material from the site but the creators of the flames adapted.

Cllr Doolan noted that bins were taken out of people’s gardens and repurposed as kindling for the fire.

He took to social media after the bonfires had taken place to challenge it and was met with “keyboard warriors.”

“It was a pile on. Shame on those people, the keyboard warriors who never do anything for our communities, never lift a finger for our communities.”

The Drimnagh councillor described the bonfires as “really, really dangerous” and urged the council to work with residents’ groups in the area to combat the issue of bonfires.

He also thanked DCC for their swift response in repairing the damage done to the pitch at Benmadigan Road and noted that repairs at Dromard Road are scheduled.

Councillor Daithí Doolan denounced the culprits: “Whoever’s involved in the bonfire and supplying material needs to take a long, hard look at themselves and see the damage they done.

“They absolutely destroyed parks where we’ve invested taxpayers’ money into it to make our communities better, safer places for everybody and shame on those people.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.