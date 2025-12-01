Search
Improvements needed at junctions at €2m Sean Walsh Park greenway
Works between Killinarden Park and Sean Walsh Park on Wednesday

Ellen GoughDecember 1, 2025 10:38 am

Improvements are needed at a number of road junctions that will intersect the Killinarden to Sean Walsh Park Greenway before it can be developed.

Up to €2 million was earmarked by the National Transport Authority for the landscaped pedestrian and cycle route that will cross Tallaght to link Killinarden Park to Sean Walsh Park.

The route will follow along Whitetown Stream, with “new road crossings at Killinarden Heights, Whitestown Drive, Whitestown Way and Killinarden Way/Killinarden Estate”, and a new footbridge crossing the stream, according to the Part 8 consultation for the project.

In an update provided by South Dublin County Council, the Greenway will be developed “following the installation of improved cycle and pedestrian facilities along the Old Bawn Road and N81”.

That’s according to council senior engineer Andrew O’Mullane, who was responding to a question from Cllr Kay Keane (PBP-S) for an update on the greenway and “a timeline for when this will be completed?”

“Prior to developing the Greenway, improvements are required at Old Bawn Road and N81 junction as this junction has not yet been improved to provide to a configuration compliant with the Cycle Design Manual,” he said.

“These works will be provided by schemes currently in design as part of the N81 Tallaght Central strategy.”

It’s understood that works are taking place this week along Whitestown Way where it’s due to intersect with the Greenway.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

