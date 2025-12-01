‘Huge step’ for Credit Union to issue mortgage to family
Community Credit Union in Rowlagh issued their first mortgage to a family from Clondalkin in a “huge step” for the branch and the community.
In April, Rowlagh Credit Union merged with Community Credit Union and gained the ability to provide more services, such as approving mortgages.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
