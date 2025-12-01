Search
‘Huge step’ for Credit Union to issue mortgage to family
Emma, Stewart (CEO), Lorraine, Eddie, Erin, Lorraine, Orla, Sarah and Karen at the announcement

‘Huge step’ for Credit Union to issue mortgage to family

James Roulston MooneyDecember 1, 2025 10:31 am

Community Credit Union in Rowlagh issued their first mortgage to a family from Clondalkin in a “huge step” for the branch and the community.

In April, Rowlagh Credit Union merged with Community Credit Union and gained the ability to provide more services, such as approving mortgages.

Read More


Council’s fleet of 257 vehicles have average age of 10 years

News

The local authority’s current fleet of vehicles, including gritters and snow machines, has been revealed to have an average age of 10...

Arts and crafts competition focuses positively on heritage

Clondalkin

Local schools got in on the act at the second annual Creative Clondalkin event in Áras Chrónáin on Saturday.Creative Clondalkin is a...

Local Faces: Laetitia Lefroy

Clondalkin

CORKAGH House was an imposing 10-bedroom house located in the grounds of Corkagh Demesne until its demise in the early 1960s, writes...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST