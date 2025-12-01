Call-out for council barriers after car vandals wreck pitch
The council-owned pitch at Lucan United Football Club was damaged in an act of vandalism involving a vehicle on Tuesday night.
CCTV footage shared by the club on social media shows a car seen leaving tire marks over the club’s grounds.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
