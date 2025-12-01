Search
Plans are lodged for mosque and new community centre
The site entrance to the mosque in Balgaddy

Ellen GoughDecember 1, 2025 10:03 am

A planning application has been lodged to build a mosque and community centre in Lucan.

The proposal for a Lucan Islamic Community Centre, on a vacant site in Balgaddy, is a modified version of a previous planning application that was approved by South Dublin County Council in 2020.

