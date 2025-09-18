Kilnamanagh ladies do club proud in cup decider

Chanel Smith in action from the final at the AUL Complex at the weekend

THE Kilnamanagh Ladies came up just short last weekend in their cup final against St Pauls Artane losing 2-1 at the AUL Complex after a closely contested match.

“The girls did Kilnamanagh’s women section proud.

‘It was a really strong performance. We showed how far we’ve come as a group.

‘When we played them early on in the season in the league they had beaten us 5-1.

‘We matched them and pushed them all the way on to the final minute.

‘We came out on the wrong side of a 2-1 defeat but it was a great game and we’re proud of every single one of the girls involved.” – coach Stuart Sweeney on his side’s performance in the final.

Kilnamanagh started the game brilliantly and found themselves dictating the action throughout the beginning of the match.

‘This spell of dominance was rewarded with Chloe McSweeney scoring a rebound after Aoife O’Leary had her shot saved by the St Pauls Artane goalkeeper.

‘That was after 15 minutes or so into the game and the Rockets nearly doubled their lead just five minutes later after McSweeney broke through the defence only to have her effort tipped around the post by the St Pauls keeper.

St Pauls availed of two goals towards the end of the first half which took the wind out of Kilnamanagh’s sails and left them trailing as they went into the interval at halftime.

The team dedicated their performance and goal to former teammate Freya FitzPatrick who passed away earlier on in the season due to cancer.

Sweeney spoke on the tragic event and the effect it has had on the team.

“It’s been a really difficult period for the players. A really tough time for them but they have come together and it just shows.

‘The word that we use in Kilnamanagh is that we want to be a family and they really have been a family throughout the entire season.

‘They’ve stuck together, they’ve helped each other and they’ve supported each other. They’ve brought Freya along the way.

‘They have a photograph of her they bring to many games and they wanted to bring her memory to the final and bring her alive which is just such a glowing tribute from the group.”