High-five from Pat’s in Farren Cup final

ST PATRICKS Athletic U17s defeated Waterford 5-0 at the Carlisle Grounds last Saturday in order to win the Mark Farren Cup.

The opening goal came in the 25th minute as Joe Byrne capitalised on a ball over the top from Dan Costello and headed home into the back of the net.

Pat’s would come close to doubling their lead minutes later when Kian Quigley’s shot smashed off the crossbar before bouncing dangerously on the goalline before being cleared.

They would be successful in their endeavour shortly after when Samuel Ogunbe scored his first goal of the game heading in a delivery from a corner.

He would score his second of the game just minutes before half time poking home a Joe Byrne cross as Pat’s went into the interval with a healthy three goal lead.

Pat’s would add a fourth to their tally just five minutes or so into the second half with Sam Rooney finishing after being fed through a ball by Ryan Sheridan.

The game would remain 4-0 for the majority of the second half before Niall Sullivan scored a fifth and final goal in the 83rd minute, ensuring that Pats would win the cup.

As U17’s head coach Alan Brady is tasked with trying to win competitions with his players while also preparing them to play up a level when required and to keep progressing them through the club’s teams all the way up to senior level.

Players who have progressed under

Brady’s guidance include Mason Melia and Michael Noonan who are considered two of the brightest talents in the league at the minute.

“My role is to get players performing well, to get them up to the next stage and performing at the next level.

‘Throughout this year for pretty much every game with the u20s we had one of our 2009 midfielders playing for them.

‘We have four midfielders there of an international standard who regularly play for the U20s. That’s great for them. It’s not a hindrance. For me it’s a good thing.

“We’re able to see players pushing on and that’s our whole purpose and point.

‘You’re trying to get the players to compete, it’s not about me winning or them winning.

‘It’s about the players getting to a cup final where you will have international manager’s, scout’s and first team manager’s eyes on them and they get to bring out their personality and showcase their skills on the pitch.”