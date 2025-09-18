OLV slip past Old Bawn challenge

OLV FC gained a good three points in Markevicz Park on Saturday when they entertained Old Bawn Athletic 2nds and ran out 3-2 winners, in this combined UCFL/AUL Division 3 encounter, reports John Mooney.

The home side managed the conditions the better of the two, especially when facing the strong wind, and moved one place up the table in the process.

For the Bawn it was their second loss in two games but they are a brand new team and still sorting themselves out and, to be honest, they created a few decent chances that on another day would have ended up in the net.

Then again scoring goals wins games and the home side took their chances, and were good value at the end of proceedings.

Playing with the wind at their backs OLV stormed forward and on six minutes went in front, when Darren Donohoe exchanged passes with Eoin Carroll and slotted home.

Ten minutes later the Bawn could have equalised when Jamie Daly’s free kick was put narrowly wide by Aaron McGrath, and the home side took full advantage of that miss when they doubled their lead on 25 minutes.

The same two combined, this time it was Carroll who finished after Donohoe set him up.

It was looking bleak for the visitors but just before the break they reduced the deficit, when Ryan Callery burst down the right wing and fired in a fierce center that cannoned off a defender and ended up in the net.

It was set up nicely for the second half and the Bawn were obviously looking forward to playing with the wind at their back, but things didn’t work out for them as they might have expected.

If anything OLV mastered the elements and just ten minutes after the restart they made it 3-1, with a snap-shot from John Carthy that crashed into the net.

They also hit the bar of three occasions, and their keeper, Noel Dunne, denied Daly before Fillip Patack headed home from a corner with the last kick of the game.

OLV: Dylan Behan, John Carthy, Aaron Murray, Barry Doran, Tighe Kiernan, Daz Nolan, Nathan Butler, Eoin Carroll, Noel Dunne, Cian Butler, Darren Donohoe.

OLD BAWN ATHLETIC: Conor Lyons, Ryan Callery, Jamie Daly, Ste Daly, Dylan O’Brien, Dave Slevin, Patryk Ogarek, Aaron Layton, Aaron McGrath, Miley Lovett, Kyle Deegan, Tommy Zaharevskis, Jack Larkin, Fillip Patack, Gary Murphy, Josh Lyons, Conor Casey.