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Kilnamanagh U16 boys do league and cup double
Kilnamangh’s U16 boys completed the league and cup duble after they beat Grenada in the playoff final last weekend

Kilnamanagh U16 boys do league and cup double

Michael HowleyJune 25, 2026 1:53 pm

KILNAMANAGH’S U16 Boys side completed a league and cup double this year following a 4-1 victory against Grenada in the playoff final last weekend.

It would be a dominating performance on the day with goals coming from Frankie Kilmartin, Nathan Robert Burns and Alex Hogg with two in the game.

Hogg in particular has been an extremely important figure for the team this year with him grabbing his 48th and 49th goals of the season.

The side have performed exceedingly well defensively also with Matthew McLoughlin in goal the team have let in just eight goals all season.

Luke Donegan and Charlie Smith have been other standout performers for the side.

Many of the players had been involved in a previous team with Kilnamanagh which had been forced to disband, after going to various other clubs some of those players rejoined back this year for a reunion of sorts.

The side were aiming to secure promotion and a trophy this year and have certainly matched expectations capturing the league and the Fionn Dooley cup.

After an extremely impressive season with an outstanding defensive record along with 20 wins and just two losses to their name they will possibly be getting bumped up by more than one division given the talent of the squad.

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