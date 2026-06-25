Jobstown deliver at Haringey Box Cup

JOBSTOWN Boxing Club had a great weekend of international competition with multiple fighters competing at the Haringey Box Cup.

Held in London at Alexandra Palace, the tournament is among the most prestigious amateur boxing competitions in Europe.

Tiffany Spencer won gold in the 48kg division. She boxed a Canadian Champion and an English Champion to earn herself a gold medal in the Elite category coming out on top on both occasions.

She was joined by Ryan Jenkins who won gold in the 70kg category who defeated three English fighters on his way to a gold medal.

Gabrielle Mongan also represented the club at the event and reached the semi finals of the 67.5kg category.

She came up against an opponent 15 years older than herself and despite being at an experience disadvantage, put up an incredible fight, just being edged out by a 3/2 decision.

Ava Mulhall represented Ireland in the 4 Nations in Scotland and won a silver medal, despite putting in an admirable display and hurting her opponent on several occasions it was not enough in the eyes of the judges who scored the contest 3/2 against her.

Tadgh O’Donnell and Josh Olaniyan have both been representing Ireland in China at the World Box Cup competition which started earlier this week, the Jobstown duo have now been in training for the last two weeks in China with the National Squad.

The weekend was overall extremely successful for Jobstown with boxers competing from school level to elite level all around the world across one weekend.