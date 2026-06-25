Severe heat calls a halt to action

Derek Tohill was unable to compete at the weekend due to the severe heat

TERENURE’S Derek Tohill found himself unable to compete at Rallycross Châteauroux due to the event being called off on the day thanks to unfavourable weather conditions.

The severe heat led to the organisers calling off the event.

Originally supposed to be the third round of the French Rallycross Championship, Tohill participated in qualifying at the event where he finished in third place and looked to be in good form on the day finishing fourth in practice despite suffering a punctured tyre.

Ultimately he did not get the chance to win another round of the French Championship after finishing first in Lessay earlier on in the year in the opening round.

Tohill has been in excellent form this year and recently just won his 10th consecutive Irish Rallycross Championship title at Mondello Park last month.

Should he wish to compete in the next round of the French Rallycross Championship he will have to wait until the 11th of July with the next event being held at Touraine Point Du Ruane.

Previously flirting with the idea of retirement following a tenth Irish championship win, Tohill clearly wants 2026 to be as big of a year as possible and will likely have his sets set on the European Championship’s fourth round which will be held in Mondello Park in July from the 19th.

This may affect his decision to compete in the fourth round of the French Championship as it is held just a week beforehand.