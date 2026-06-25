Faughs honour schools

THE Faughs Community Schools Projects awards night recently took place at the Faughs Clubhouse marking the 12th anniversary of this much loved event.

Attendees represented six schools from the local area, those being St Joseph’s BNS, Presentation, Cheeverstown, St. Pius X Girls’ and Boys’ National Schools and for the second year in a row, Libermann Spiritan School.

Over the years it has become a highlight in the club’s calendar, celebrating the strong links between local schools and the wider community.

This year’s special guest was Hilda Breslin. Hilda holds many positions however currently is Secretary of Camogie Association Árd Chomhairle, member of the Camogie Association Resource Management Committee, Rule and Motions Committee and was previously Uachtarán of the Camogie Association from 2021-2024.

This year it would be St Pius X Girls’ National School that claimed the overall prize. They captured in great detail the colour and excitement of a typical matchday at Faughs GAA.

The event once again brought together local schools, families and the wider community reflecting Faughs GAA’s strong commitment to community engagement and inclusivity.