St Pat’s Down Syndrome Futsal are on the ball

St Patricks Athletic Down Syndrome players Reece Mooney and Wayne Duff with CEO Co-Operative Housing Kieran Brennan at Richmond Park, Dublin to mark the announcement that Co-Operative Housing is to sponsor the Jerseys of the St Patricks Athletic Down Syndrome team Photo by Gareth Chaney

ST PATRICK’S Athletic’s Down Syndrome Futsal team have gained support from Co-Operative Housing Ireland who will sponsor the team’s kit for the upcoming season.

The inclusive team provides weekly training sessions for both male and female players with a strong focus on fun, fitness, teamwork and community.

Sessions take place every Thursday evening with the team also competing in tournaments such as the League of Ireland Carideas Cup.

As an organisation that has delivered a significant number of high quality social and affordable homes across Dublin City and beyond, Co-Operative Housing Ireland is committed to supporting the communities it serves both on and off the pitch.

Kieron Brennan, CEO of Co-Operative Housing Ireland spoke on the partnership.

“We’re incredibly proud to support this fantastic group of players and to be associated with such a positive and inclusive initiative as they prepare for the season ahead.”

“We’ve really enjoyed working with St Patrick’s Athletic and their Community Engagement Officer, Ian Dunne, to extend our commitment to supporting local communities beyond housing.”

Ian Dunne himself also touched on the partnership ahead of the upcoming season.

“We’re delighted to have Co-Operative Housing Ireland supporting our Down Syndrome Futsal team. Programmes like this rely on the support of partners who help make them possible, and CHI’s backing will help us continue to provide opportunities for our players and grow what we’re doing.

‘The team has come a long way in a short space of time and we’re excited to see that continue this season.”

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) is the national organisation representing, promoting, and developing the co-operative housing movement in Ireland.

Since 1973, Co-operative Housing Ireland has delivered more than 9,200 homes through ownership, shared ownership, and social-rented co-operatives, and today manages over 6,000 homes nationwide.

“Through collaboration, community, and co-operative values, Co-operative Housing Ireland continues to show how Ireland’s housing challenges can be met – one secure home at a time. Every development we complete demonstrates what can be achieved through partnership, co-operation and a shared belief that everyone deserves a secure, affordable home.”