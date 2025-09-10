Knife seizures escalated by 28 per cent over five years 2020-2024

GARDA divisions of Dublin South Central, West, North, and North Central, have the highest levels of knife seizures in the state.

An Garda Síochána’s Analysis Service released an analysis of knife related crime over the 10-year period 2015-2024.

Among the findings in the report, there has been a 28 per cent increase in knives seized by gardai over the five-year period 2020-2024 compared to 2015-2019.

This led to a 14 per cent increase in prosecutions for possession of a knife during the same corresponding periods.

Gardai say most murders and assaults with a knife occur in residential locations, not on street/open spaces.

The report states a 40 per cent reduction in robbery with knife in retail spaces over the five-year period 2020 to 2024 compared to 2015-2019 and a 35 per cent reduction in robbery with knife in street/open spaces during 2020-2024.

On average, five knives are seized and taken off Irish streets every day

Up to 18,906 knives seized during the ten years.

There are nearly 20,000 prosecutions for possession of knife /flick knife (over 10 years) which leads to nearly 40 prosecutions every week.

Males account for 86 per cent of offenders, with the age range 18-34 years accounting for 57 per cent of cases.

Teenagers, under 18 years account for 9 per cent.