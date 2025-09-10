Peamount women finding their feet

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle was in action for Peamount United at the weekend Photo Bartley Ramsay

THERE was action in the Women’s League of Ireland over the weekend as Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers both featured against Waterford and Athlone Town respectively,.

Peamount truly seem to have found their feet now after a somewhat shaky earlier period in the season.

They hosted Waterford last Saturday and completely outclassed their opposition.

The tone of the game was set almost immediately from the opening two minutes as Eleanor Ryan-Doyle would go close to getting the first goal of the match before her effort was cleared off the line by a recovering Waterford goalkeeper.

Peamount would not have to wait long for their first goal however, Ellen Dolan continuing her goal scoring form found the back of the net at the 19-minute mark following a brilliant through ball from Sadhbh Doyle.

Peamount would add to their tally only minutes later as Doyle would play through another similar ball, this time finding Becky Watkins who rifled a shot into the bottom corner.

Less than ten minutes later Peamount would score the third of the game after a corner from Dearbhaile Beirne was converted by Ellen Dolan after a scrappy scramble in the box, scoring her second goal of the game. The scoreline would remain 3-0 for the rest of the half with Waterford failing to mount any resistance.

The second half would start off in the same vein that the first had ended with Peamount totally dominant.

Ellen Dolan was denied a hattrick after her header was saved by the Waterford keeper at the 50 minute mark while Eleanor Ryan-Doyle hit the post minutes later.

Ellen Dolan would threaten again at the hour mark with a shot from the edge of the box thundering past the keeper, unfortunately straight into the post and cannoning out of harms way.

As the game entered into the last 15 minutes Waterford launched one of their only real attacks of the game with keeper Amanda Budden remaining reliable when called upon pulling off an excellent save to deny Waterford’s Jess Lawler after she had managed to get past Karen Duggan in defence.

Finally in the 78th minute of the game Peamount would add to their scoreline after threatening for the majority of the second half. Sadhbh Doyle would complete a hattrick of assists as she squared the ball through to Antea Guvo who tapped home a goal. In the 85th minute

Doyle was finally able to get on the scoresheet herself after capitalising on a poor kick out from the Waterford goalkeeper, intercepting the ball an outside of the box shot was enough to score past Maeve Williams who was caught off of her line.

A return of three assists and a goal capped off not only an excellent day for Sadhbh Doyle but a brilliant performance for Peamount who have now won their last four games.