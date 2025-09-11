Search
This weeks front pages – September 11, 2025

This weeks front pages – September 11, 2025

Echo StaffSeptember 11, 2025 7:50 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Read More


Demand for ban on ‘harmful’ nitrous oxide drug

News

Calls have been made for the Irish government to ban the sale of nitrous oxide after the EU passed an act classifying...

Government slammed over rent crisis situation

News

The Government has “no interest” in solving the rental crisis, said a Dublin South West TD as the price of renting an...

Knife seizures escalated by 28 per cent over five years 2020-2024

News

GARDA divisions of Dublin South Central, West, North, and North Central, have the highest levels of knife seizures in the state. An...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST