Kylemore tops in derby

BALLYFERMOT saw a local rivalry take place recently in the final of the U19 Metro West League as St Setons and Kylemore College took each other on in the final.

It would be Kylemore who got the win on the day with a goal from Hayden Cummins around the half hour mark.

Captained by Sean Lawlor,They survived serious waves of pressure throughout the last 10 minutes of the game to hold on to their lead and pick up the victory in the final.

Teacher Davy McCarthy spoke on the win and what it meant for the school.

“We only entered the leagues three years ago and before that we just played in cups and stuff but struggled to get a run going. The current sixth years are a very strong group so they have kind of set new standards when it comes to the football side of things.”

Last year the school reached the last eight in Leinster and were coming up against Division 1 schools which were much bigger in size.

They also find themselves in a Leinster League quarter final this year where they will take on Athboy sometime over the next month with the game needing to be completed by March 6th.

The school are also in an All Dublin final, where they will play the winners of the Metro North and South semi final.

“The overall goal for this group has been to win an FAI competition and they would have been chasing that for three years since they entered the league.

‘The buzz around the school is brilliant. For our own school we had a lot of younger students at the final and it’s important for them to see that and they can try follow up themselves over the next few years.”