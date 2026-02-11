Peamount boss looking forward to new season

Peamount United first team coach Gary Seery during the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division, SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division and SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Launch 2026 Photo by Sportsfile

GARY Seery has taken over the role of Peamount United manager following the departure of Emma Donohoe ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Previously working alongside Donohoe for the year previous, Seery will be the main man now at the club as they work to climb their way back into the title picture in the Women’s LOI following an up and down 2025.

The January window was a busy time for the club with several players departing and new signings made.

The real question will be seeing how the team adapts following the departure of multiple key first team players with several making the switch to Tallaght outfit Shamrock Rovers.

Seery touched on how the squad were feeling ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Really excited, we had a lot of turnover in the off season. We obviously lost a few.

‘Karen Duggan to retirement, two or three to Rovers and others, we probably lost 7 or 8 players who would have started in every game of the season last year. I’m quite excited about the group we have now.

‘It’s a young group but full of talent so that’s the exciting part.”

The women’s premier division is only getting younger as teams go on and Peamount is no different.

The host of talent available at the club is truly impressive and have consistent young players coming through.

“Mia McGonnell has come through the system as has Freya Healy. Bringing in young players from other clubs is important also.

‘Sorcha Melia last year was excellent and she’ll be very good again this year. Some of these young players will excel.

‘Mary Phillips is another one. To see and identify these players and give them an opportunity for them to play is brilliant for them but brilliant for us as well. It was difficult to keep the likes of Sorcha and Mary as they had standout seasons but to be fair they know they will play under us and that it will be good for them.”

Last year Peamount finished out the season extremely strong after finally coming into rhythm following a disjointed first half of the season which saw results not go their way despite performances being of a high standard.

Seery spoke about the aims for this coming season.

“We want to be up and around it, we’re only 10 or 12 points off it. There were games last year where we missed out on easy points.

‘There’s two places for Europe this year, first and second so we want to be challenging for Europe.

‘Peamount have been there or thereabouts for many years. You might get the odd drop off but we always come back strong so we’ll be hoping that this will be the year.

‘We have a young squad but it’s not going to hold us back regarding our attitude to bring in trophies and competitions.”

Seery also spoke on the continued resurgence of Shamrock Rovers in the women’s division.

“They’ve been in the league for four years now and decimated our squad and underage when they relaunched their women’s section.

‘We just have to worry about ourselves. There’s always bigger clubs so we just need to make sure that we do things as best as possible.

‘We don’t have the backing of a Shamrock Rovers but on the pitch we were just four points off them last year and I have no doubt we will be challenging them again to get all six points from them this year.”