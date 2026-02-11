Dublin Lions, Éanna and Templeogue reach finals

BOTH the DLBB and DMBB Cups are in full swing with a host of teams from local clubs still involved in the competition on the mens and womens side, reports Michael Howley.

The girls are first up with their finals to be held on the last weekend of February.

At U12s level Eanna qualified for the final after defeating Tolka Rovers 58-30 last Sunday with a big win in St Kevin’s College.

They now face Malahide on February 28 after the other semi final saw Malahide pick up a narrow 46-42 victory over Liffey Celtics.

The U14 Cup final will be contested by Dublin Lions vs Meteors. Dublin Lions managed to qualify for the final after a 33-16 win against Eanna last Saturday in Colaiste Bride.

Meteors BC reached the final after defeating Oblate BC 40-27 in Inchicore a couple of weeks earlier.

At U15 level the final match up is to still be decided with Dublin Lions taking on Killester this Sunday, the winner of that match will go on to play Malahide in the deciding game.

U16 will also see Dublin Lions take on Killester though this will be in a final at the end of the month. Lions managed to reach the final following a 60-23 victory over Eanna last Friday in Colaiste Bride.

Eanna take on Ongar in a semi final next Monday at U17 level with the winner set to take on Malahide at the end of the month.

U18 and U20 sees Templeogue taking on Meteors in two separate semi finals. The U18 game is to take place this Friday with a spot against Tolka Rovers up for grabs in the final while the U20 game will be played on Sunday with the reward being a final game against Killester.

The Intermediate Cup saw Oblate overcome Glasnevin 36-32 in their final and will play the winner of either KUBS/Malahide in the deciding game.

There has also been plenty of action for the men in the DMBB with finals set to be played in the first weekend of March, the 6th to the 8th.

Eanna will play Tolka Rovers Eclipse in the final of the U13 Cup following a narrow factory over Dublin Lions in the semi final last Saturday with the final scoring being 57-53.

The U14 Cup sees semi finals still to be played following both being delayed last weekend. Eanna are due to take on Vincents while Oblates come up against Dublin Raiders.

The U15 Cup again sees Eanna make their way to a final after a 70-58 victory over Oblate last Saturday. They lock horns with either Malahide or NEIC Trojans at the start of March.

The U16 Cup saw Eanna reach the final while the other semi final between Oblate and Templeogue is set to be played February 25th.

Eanna were also involved in the U17 semi final but found themselves bested by Templeogue 82-70 at the end of January.

Templeogue now will face Dublin Lions/Oblate.

At U18 level Oblate defeated Dublin Lions 72-53 in Inchicore last Friday and will come up against Templeogue in the final who had previously beaten Declans 51-41.

U20’s also sees Templeogue involved in a final though their opponents are less clear, with the draw being delayed. Eanna are in the other semi final and they will take on the winner of a game between UCD Marian & Tolka Rovers Eclipse.

The Intermediate Cup sees Templeogue play Dublin Raiders in the final after defeating Barrow Rovers 65-40 in Crumlin last Friday.