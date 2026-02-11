Tallaght MA bring home 20 medals from Sligo Open

The Tallaght Martial Arts team who competed in the recent Mugendo Open in Sligo

TALLAGHT Martial Arts fielded a tiny but mighty team at the recent Mugendo Open 2026 in Sligo.

The first Kickboxing competition of the year. From a tiny team of 11 fighters these talented athletes took home 20 medals. 12 Gold, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Maia Kelly and Lily Potter ended up facing each other in both the novice and intermediate Sections.

They handled it brilliantly. Maia came out on top in both sections to take 2 golds, with Lily putting in strong performances to earn 2 silvers. Great attitude from both girls.

Liam Feeney and Max Byron May also drew each other, meeting in points and light contact.

Both lads are competing at intermediate to advanced level and it showed — solid skills, good control, and proper competitive bouts.

Between them they had a massive day, with Liam taking gold, silver and bronze, and Max picking up 2 golds and a silver.

Filip Konkel competed in points and light contact and was on top form, bringing home 2 gold Medals.

Conor McClelland (Advanced) did the same, fighting in points and light contact and finishing the day with a gold and a bronze.

Joshua McGuiness (Novice) stepped up well, also competing in both disciplines and earning a gold and a silver.

Georgia Clarke (Advanced) put in a strong, composed performance to take gold, while Jaiden Hoare (Intermediate) had a great run and came away with gold showing a strong come back from being off with a bad injury.

Sean Doyle Canning (Novice) rounded things off with a well-earned bronze, gaining valuable experience on the day.

Big shout-out as well to Lauren O’Keeffe, who not only won gold herself but also coached all day alongside Martin Bannon, keeping everyone focused and looked after.

Brilliant effort from everyone involved — fighters, coaches and parents. Great day for the club!