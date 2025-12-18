Late night Luas service for partygoers

There will be a number of late-night Luas and rail services from the city centre for partygoers in the run up to Christmas.

There will be hourly night trams on the Red Line Luas from The Point to Tallaght and to Saggart every Friday and Saturday from Friday, December 12 until Saturday, December 20, and on New Years Eve.

Hourly services from The Point to Tallaght will run at 1am, 2am and 3am, while hourly service to Saggart will depart The Point at 1.30am and 2.30am.

Services on Christmas Eve will end at 8pm and there will be no Luas services on Christmas Day, with reduced late services over Christmas and New Year period. Iarnród Éireann’s late services will operate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights across the DART network, as well as Commuter services to Maynooth, Dundalk, and to Kildare (via the Phoenix Park Tunnel).

Late services from Pearse Station to all stations from ParkWest to Kildare (serving Clondalkin Fonthill, Kishoge and Adamstown) will depart at 11.55pm and 1.58am each Thursday, Friday and Saturday until December 20.

DART and Commuter will operate a Saturday service on Wednesday, December 24, with last services between 7.25pm and 9pm approximately, with no train services on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

Normal Saturday and Sunday service will operate on December 27-28 with cancellations and alterations on certain Intercity routes, and DART and Communter routes will operate a Saturday service on December 29-31.

Late night services will also operate after New Year’s Eve festivities in Dublin city centre, with two services at 12.55pm and 2.58am from Pearse Station to all stations from ParkWest to Kildare.

There will be no service on the Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch to Newbridge) route and Sunday service on DART and Commuter routes for New Year’s Day, while all normal services will resume on Friday, January 2.

Late night rail services will have security personnel on board “to ensure customer safety”, a statement from Iarnród Éireann said.

“Fares will be charged at normal rates, meaning customers can use Leapcard and buy cash fares for the best value Christmas travel option.

“Furthermore, weekly, monthly and annual season tickets are valid on late night services, so season ticket holders will be able to use the services at no extra charge” they added.