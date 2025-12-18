Switching on the festive lights: Dory and Jessica Hudson at Children’s Health Ireland

Irish Mum and Daughter TikTok Stars, Dory and Jessica Hudson marked the start of the festive season by officially switching on the festive lights at Children’s Health Ireland in Tallaght this week.

The event was part of Children’s Health Foundation’s Save a Smile campaign

Dory brought smiles and festive cheer to some very special patients when she turned on the Christmas lights at Children’s Health Ireland at Tallaght on Wednesday.

She joined patients, families, CHI staff and Ms Claus for the festive celebrations which rounded off a week long calendar of light up event’s across Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres.

The festive event forms part of Children’s Health Foundation’s Christmas fundraising campaign ‘Save a Smile’. Which is a timely reminder that not all children will enjoy Christmas at home this year. Hundreds of children will be spending the festive season in one of the Children’s Health Ireland hospitals. We want every child, wherever they may be, to feel some magic of the season.

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, Children’s Health Foundation can support with festive decorations, toys, and special Christmas events across CHI hospitals and urgent care centres.

a Smile captures the warmth, generosity, and hope that donations bring to children and families cared for at Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly.

Support the appeal today at childrenshealth or text SAVEASMILE to 50300 to donate €4.