Search
Latest IBAL says Tallaght is ‘clean to European norms’
Glenview Park was awarded a Grade A in the latest IBAL report

Latest IBAL says Tallaght is ‘clean to European norms’

Ellen GoughJanuary 14, 2026 9:55 am

The latest IBAL report has deemed Tallaght “clean to European norms” but the groups methodology for surveying towns and cities has been heavily criticised by local groups.

No town or city was judged to be “seriously littered” according the most recent An Taisce survey released by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) on Sunday, January 4.

Read More


Court hears ‘ongoing issues’ between two garages

Tallaght

A DISPUTE between two garages at a Tallaght yard led to a man damaging the windows of a rival’s premises with a...

Funds raised for families experiencing domestic violence

Tallaght

“Women rebuilding their lives will feel the care of a community that stands with them”.A choir group raised €850 after they hosted...

Drug dealers made ‘very nasty threat’ to mother

Tallaght

Drug dealers made a “very nasty threat” to a single mother of three who got into drug debt, a Dublin court has...

Corbally residents objecting to plans for Boherboy development

Tallaght

A resident’s group in a Citywest estate are objecting to plans to open their cul de sac as an access route for...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST