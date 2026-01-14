Latest IBAL says Tallaght is ‘clean to European norms’
The latest IBAL report has deemed Tallaght “clean to European norms” but the groups methodology for surveying towns and cities has been heavily criticised by local groups.
No town or city was judged to be “seriously littered” according the most recent An Taisce survey released by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) on Sunday, January 4.
AUTHOREllen Gough
