Sister Act performance big hit with students from St Joseph’s College

“WE welcome the chance each year to hold our musical event and are excited to showcase the talents of our students again,” beams Deputy Principal Geraldine Butler, along with producer Catherine Bligh.

Transition Year students of St Joseph’s College in Lucan took to the stage from November 27 to 30 to perform their TY musical, ‘Sister Act’.

St Joseph’s College holds a strong tradition of musicals in Lucan and the wider community.

Directed by Mr Colin Flynn alongside musical director Mr Ben Cully and choreographed by Ms Emma Thornton, the musical ran over four nights and was an outstanding success.

“The Transition Year students genuinely impressed me with their professionalism and respect shown to one another in pulling this production together,” beams Mr Flynn.

“It was a huge undertaking, and they truly were ready to work in the rehearsal room, which then translated into a smooth run that they could be confident in for show week.”

The TY Musical in St Joseph’s College Lucan is “always one of the highlights of the year,” continues music teacher Ms Roisin Mellet, who also remarks “the long and rich tradition of musicals in St Joseph’s continues to shine bright.”

The commitment and dedication of everyone involved was evident in every aspect of the production, from the high-energy musical numbers to the set design and seamless scene transitions.

The lead role of Delores was played by TY student Grace Murray, who appeared very much at ease on stage and captivated the audience each night with her strong singing voice and confident performance.

Nora Ní Fhiannachta excelled in her role as Mother Superior with her commanding presence and excellent vocal control, providing both humour and heartfelt moments throughout the show.

The supporting cast delivered equally impressive performances, bringing each character to life with lots of energy, enthusiasm and personality.

In total, 148 students performed both on stage and as part of the backstage crew. From the lighting, sound, costumes and stage management, the behind-the-scenes work was carried out to a very high standard.

The production highlighted not only the musical talent of the students but also their teamwork, organisation, and commitment.

“We could not run such a professional musical without the support of local businesses and individuals from Lucan and surrounding areas,” states Ms. Butler and Ms Bligh.

They would like to thank those who sponsored their programme and donated to their raffle on each night of the show.

They would also like to thank the “wonderful” staff of St Joseph’s College who carried out the various jobs and were there to support and encourage the TY students on the nights of the show.

Overall, this year’s TY musical was a tremendous achievement for everyone involved. ‘Sister Act’ was a joyful, uplifting show and a true testament to the creativity and talent of the students of St Joseph’s College.

Congratulations to all involved.