Educational campus plans for Saggart

Ellen GoughJanuary 13, 2026 11:57 am

PLANS by the Department of Education & Youth have been submitted for a new educational campus in Saggart.

Plans lodged with South Dublin County Council include proposals for two new school buildings at a site on Fortunestown Lane, Saggart.

