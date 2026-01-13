Educational campus plans for Saggart
PLANS by the Department of Education & Youth have been submitted for a new educational campus in Saggart.
Plans lodged with South Dublin County Council include proposals for two new school buildings at a site on Fortunestown Lane, Saggart.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Request for drugs, alcohol and dental health servicesNews
Drugs, alcohol and dental services have been requested to be included in the new Citywest Primary Care Centre.A letter has been sent...
No legal framework to allow renaming of stretch of roadNews
Proposals to “officially rename” a stretch of the Old Blessington Road to Main Street cannot go ahead as there is currently no...
Sites to be rezoned to address shortfall in residential landsNews
Council planners have shortlisted their “emerging preferred options” of sites to be rezoned to address the shortfall in residential lands around South...
Increased capacity on Luas Line requestedNews
Increased capacity on the Luas Red Line has been requested after the delay of the planned Dart+ South West extension.A letter has...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.