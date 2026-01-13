No fines issued by council in relation to management of waste

The council have issued no fines to commercial properties in Tallaght who have failed to properly store or get rid of their waste since 2021.

Under the South Dublin County Council Household and Commercial Waste Bye-Laws 2018, the council can only impose fines on commercial properties if they do not comply with directives in the management of their waste.

Cllr Jess Spear (PBP-S) put a question to the council’s Environment and Public Realm section the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, December 15, asking for a report on “whether any companies in Tallaght have been issued a fixed payment notice or fined for failure to properly store or dispose of commercial waste” since 2021.

Sharon Conroy, SDCC senior executive officer for Environment, Public Realm and Water, said “there is no direct provision for a Local Authority to impose a fine on waste holders in relation to the management of their waste”.

“Fines may only be imposed by the courts upon a successful conviction brought by the Local Authority,” she said.

The bye-laws allow SDCC to impose a €75 fixed penalty notice on “holders of waste where the occupier fails to comply with a direction issued”.

“It is rare that a direction would not be complied with by a commercial property,” Ms Conroy stated.

“There have been no fines issued to commercial properties in Tallaght under the 2018 bye-laws from 2021 to date,” she added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme