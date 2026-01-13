Search
New Year’s Day clean-up at Airlie Park
Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association met on New Year’s Day to carry out a clean-up of one of the local parks

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 13, 2026 11:20 am

“There’s no better way to start a new year than giving back.”

A local community in Lucan came together on the morning of New Year’s Day to help clean up Airlie Park.

