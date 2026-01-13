New Year’s Day clean-up at Airlie Park
“There’s no better way to start a new year than giving back.”
A local community in Lucan came together on the morning of New Year’s Day to help clean up Airlie Park.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Echo Year in Review December 2025Year in Review 2025
Top prize for South Dublin County CouncilDECEMBER 4 – South Dublin County Council were named the Local Authority of the Year at...
Mother and daughter found with gold bullion worth €1.3mLucan
A mother and daughter have been sentenced for possession of the proceeds of crime including hundreds of thousands in cash and 18kg...
Over €200k brought in from festive events at Lucan HouseLucan
OVER €200,000 was estimated to have been brought in from ticket and food and drink sales for the Christmas Circus at Lucan...
Calls for 24 hour train service in Adamstown and KishogeLucan
“The NTA and Irish Rail must stop dismissing the scale of demand emerging from this area”.A request has been made for 24-hour...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.