Plans for a bowling green in Sean Walsh Park are now ready to view

The site marked out for the bowling green in Sean Walsh Park

Plans to install a bowling green in a Tallaght park are now available to view as part of a public consultation process.

South Dublin County Council have released proposals for a synthetic turf bowling green in Sean Walsh Park and are asking the public for their input.

The propasal will see construction of the synthetic turf bowling green and perimeter fencing on a site in the park between the Old Bawn Community School basketball courts and Whitestown stream, in “an area of scrub and amenity grassland”.

According to the Appropriate Assessment Screening Report prepared by the council, the proposed development “will provide a bowling green to promote the sport and amenity use of Sean Walsh Park, enhancing the recreational and amenity of the lands”, in accordance with the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028.

Construction of the green is predicted to take up to 10 weeks, beginning with the “clearing and grading of the site, followed by the installation of drainage for ensuring proper water runoff”.

A base layer, topped with a fine grade levelling layer, will be installed to provide stability and will be covered with a “high-quality synthetic turf surface”.

SDCC are now inviting the public to review “plans and particulars of the proposed development” which are available for inspection online on the Council’s Public Consultation Portal website or at County Hall, Tallaght, Dublin 24 during office hours.

Submissions or observations on the proposed green can be made in writing up to 17.00 on February 3 either online at consult.sdublincoco.ie or by post addressed to Senior Executive Officer, Climate Action, South Dublin County Council, County Hall, Tallaght.