League and cup winners Shamrock Rovers honoured with civic reception

SOUTH Dublin County Council held a civic reception for Shamrock Rovers on Monday evening in recognition of the team’s impressive achievements this season.

Winning the league and cup double, Rovers added to their impressive trophy cabinet with their fifth league title in six years and also qualified for the Conference League group phase this year where they are currently undergoing a European campaign.

Originally from Milltown, Rovers made the move to Tallaght in 2009 and the move has seen continued success for the side. The club won the league in 2010 and 2011 before embarking on the most recent run of form winning every league since 2020 except for 2024.

Councillor Emma Murphy spoke on the impact that the club has had within the local community.

“Five titles in six years and the double. The double is something that we’ve been waiting for a long time as Rovers fans sitting in cold stands in Tallaght.

‘It’s great for them to be recognised and to have them within the community. My own colleague, Councilor Adam Smith, had an initiative to get the flags up around the N81.”

“It just gives that sense of ownership, and recognising the stadium and how positive the stadium has been. The turnout here tonight for the Shamrock Rovers players has been huge and you wouldn’t get that unless there was that community buy in.”

“Thats the club themselves, it’s the investment in the stadium and it’s the support that they get from the council and the turnout tonight is in recognition of the joy they give us back as supporters.”