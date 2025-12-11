Coláiste Bríde tops in U19s Senior Camogie decider

Colaiste Bríde’s U19’s won the Post Primary Dublin Camogie Championship following a 3-7 to 2-6 victory over Holy Family Rathcoole in Leixlip,

COLAISTE Bride’s U19s emerged as winners of the Post Primary Dublin Championship Final following a victory over Holy Family Rathcoole last week with a final score of 3-07 to 2-06.

The game would be extremely competitive, particularly during the first half where Colaiste Bride would find themselves up by just two points at the interval.

Led by captain Tara Kelly in the second half of the game, the school put in a valiant performance to secure the win for themselves in the second half with multiple players impressing with their efforts.

Laura Casey put on an extremely strong performance in the defence to prevent Holy Family from getting their way back into the game. Katie Denieffe was another particularly strong component

Anything that found its way past Laura and Katie was dealt with promptly by Aoife Breslin in goal. The keeper was outstanding throughout the match and made an excellent save that prevented Holy Family from taking the lead.

Colaiste Bride also impressed in the forward line with Saoirse O’Connor putting them in a more comfortable position in the second half grabbing a decisive goal. Alyssa Rooney and Sinead Gleeson were also outstanding in the forward line.

The side earned their spot in the final following a win against Sancta Maria on November 28 in the semis. Beforehand they had managed to win their four league games which guaranteed them a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

After being eliminated earlier on in the competition last year, the U19s this year found themselves backed up by a host of talent from second and third year, many of whom being involved at Intercounty level.

The depth of the squad played a huge role in getting them to to final this year and ultimately winning the game.