Bangor bounce back to topple Inchicore

Ballyfermot missed the chance to go level at the top of the table as they could only manage a draw with St Kevins FC

BANGOR Celtic came from a goal down to bag the points with a 2-1 away win over Inchicore Athletic in Bernard Curtis Park last Friday night, reports John Mooney.

Craig Walsh had given the home side a 23rd minute lead and they held that until the 68th minute when Jake Scott equalised for the visitors.

That goal gave the Celts the incentive to push on and in the 84th minute they were rewarded when Hayden Cummins netted the winner.

Kilnamanagh AFC entertained Sacred Heart in Ned Kelly Park, on a rainy Sunday morning, and ran out 3-2 winners in this local derby in the LSL Division 1.

Two quick fire strikes from Jonathan O’Donoghue had the home side in control when he netted in the 26th and 28th minutes.

But the visitors responded when Lee McEvoy pulled one back eight minutes later, however, the two goal advantage was restored when Matthew Roze-Anderson scored in the 42nd minute.

The two goal cushion was there to be protected and the home side managed to do that until the 81st minute when the visitors struck again through Harriath Guernane.

Despite shipping that goal, and with time running out, the home side held on and consolidated their sixth place position in this Division.

Ballyfermot failed to take the chance to go level at the top of the LSL Division 1A last Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home with lowly St Kevins FC.

Ballyer fell behind after 40 minutes to a Dylan Kelly goal but managed to level the tie in the 58th minute through Patrick Small. A result that leaves them trailing league leaders Blackrock College by two points.