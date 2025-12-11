Search
This weeks front pages – December 11, 2025

Echo StaffDecember 11, 2025 8:02 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Alleged assault during day time on three asylum seekers

Gardaí are continuing to investigate after three asylum seekers were set upon by several people in an alleged assault in Brittas on...

Council in bid for Coldcut lands

The deadline for bids to be submitted for the Coldcut lands was Thursday, November 27 at noon and the winning bid for...

Drug dealers take over homes as way to pay back debt

Drug dealers in south Dublin take over homes belonging to drug users or their family members as a means to claim back...
