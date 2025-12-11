This weeks front pages – December 11, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Alleged assault during day time on three asylum seekersNews
Gardaí are continuing to investigate after three asylum seekers were set upon by several people in an alleged assault in Brittas on...
Council in bid for Coldcut landsNews
The deadline for bids to be submitted for the Coldcut lands was Thursday, November 27 at noon and the winning bid for...
Drug dealers take over homes as way to pay back debtNews
Drug dealers in south Dublin take over homes belonging to drug users or their family members as a means to claim back...
AUTHOREcho Staff
