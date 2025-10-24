Learning laughter at Knocklyon Literary Festival

“BRINGING learning and laughter”, according to Firhouse poet Sandra Matthews the Knocklyon Literary Festival ran for the second year, from September 16 to 21.

Events were held in Knocklyon and Rathfarnham with workshops for children, teens and adults. Some were free, whilst others asked a small fee.

The event was opened by Cllr Yvonne Collins, who cut the ribbon to open a night of prizegiving and a week of activities. The Awards Ceremony and Open Mic Night “wowed” with its talent.

Sandra gives thanks to the judges Dr Vincent Kenny (Poetry) and Kathryn Crowley (Prose).

The Poetry Winners were 1st. Margaret McCarthy – ‘A Line of Washing Underneath the Stars’, 2nd. Caitriona O’Sullivan – ‘Two Boxes, Two Lines’, and 3rd. Caitríona Lane – ‘Bróg an Pháista Shaonta’.

The Prose Winners were 1st. Terry Kerins – ‘Conveyor Belt’, 2nd. Stephanie O’Connor – ‘The Weight of Light’ and 3rd. Tshegofatso Putu – A Hymn for Two Worlds.

The winning pieces can be read on the festival website at www.knocklyonliteraryfestival.ie.

Over the week the adults were treated to workshops in ‘Flash Fiction’ (Kathryn Crowley), ‘Writing Your Novel’ (Zoe Miller), ‘Short Stories’ (Claire Hennessey), ‘Writing for Wellbeing’ (Carolann Copland) and ‘Easing into Poetry’ (Sandra Matthews).

Whilst the children had a blast with ‘Fancy Dress Storytime’ (Katy Copland), ‘Storytime & Doodle Fun’ (Dolores Keaveney), ‘Teen Creative Writing and Illustration Workshop’ (Katy Copland and Aoife Copland), ‘Storytime & Crafting’ (Helen O’Sullivan), and ‘Alice and the Mad Hatter Creative Writing Party’ (Carolann Copland).

Attendees were treated to ‘Writers’ Café Atop A Hill’, a beautiful writing space in Rathfarnham, facilitated by Siobhan Maher.

“We laughed a lot and practised our book recommendation skills at a fun Book Speed Dating evening in Ballyroan Library,” says Sandra.

They tasted wonderful cakes (donated by Scrummy Mummy Cakes) and sipped their tea, listening to wonderful authors and poets on Saturday afternoon at ‘Book Therapy and Author’ readings.

“This week of wonderfulness was made possible through the enthusiasm, determination and hard work of Carolann Copland and the dedicated KLF committee,” according to Sandra.

She would also like to extend her gratitude to the generosity of Scrummy Mummy Cakes, Book Haven Bookshop, Ballyroan Library, Rathfarnham Bookshop and SDCC, for their help throughout the festival.

Finally, she would like to thank all the readers and writers who participated in this years’ event.

“Roll on next Autumn for our third Knocklyon Literary Festival.”