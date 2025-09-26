LEO name ambassador for Women’s Enterprise Day

Dr Mamobo Ogoro will be the ambassador for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day

South Dublin Local Enterprise Office have named Dr Mamobo Ogoro as their ambassador for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day.

Dr Ogoro is a social psychologist and multi award-winning social entrepreneur.

She is the Founder and CEO of GORM, an award-winning social enterprise on a mission to unify across differences and advance belonging for marginalised communities through intercultural media and education.

Her PhD research focused on migrant identity and how systems of inclusion and exclusion impact belonging for migrant communities.

Dr Ogoro is an avid conversationalist and sits as the youngest presenter on NewstalkFM, hosting the show ‘Younified’. Mamobo has been heralded for her work with GORM on countless occasions.

In 2024 she was listed as the first Echoing Green Fellow in Ireland (Previous fellows include Michelle Obama and Van Jones), and most recently won “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” Award in the South Dublin Local Enterprise Office Awards 2025.

She will represent LEO South Dublin at this year’s Dublin regional event for National Women’s Enterprise Day, which will take place on Thursday, October 16 in the Radisson Hotel, Dublin 8.

“I still remember the early days of GORM, one woman, one idea, one big leap of faith,” she said.

“So it’s surreal (and such an honour!) to now be recognised as South Dublin’s Ambassador for National Women’s Enterprise Day 2025, and to be spotlighted as one of the region’s business success stories.”

She also took part in a fireside “Meet the Entrepreneur” talk this Wednesday, September 17, at the Work IQ Innovation Centre, Belgard Square North, where she shared the “messy, magical, and very human journey of building a purpose-led business”.

Hosted by Local Enterprise Office Dublin City, National Women’s Enterprise Day 2025 celebrates female entrepreneurship and provides a valuable networking opportunity for women in business with over 500 delegates expected to attend.

