Food with passion: Curried Carrot & Parsnip Soup

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right

This is comfort food at its best and perfect for this time of year.

Sweet, root vegetables with a little kick from the curry powder stirs up all the senses in the right way as the days and nights get colder and shorter.

I use chicken stock but like any soups you can substitute with vegetable stock for a vegetarian version.

Delicious served with toasted sandwiches for a warming lunch or supper and this soup freezes really well if you decided you want to make a large vat or batch of soup.

Ingredients:

1 onion finely chopped

1 tablespoon of oil

500g parsnips roughly chopped

250g carrots roughly chopped

3 sticks of celery

1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

½ tablespoon of curry powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Heat the oil over a medium heart and add the chopped onion, celery and garlic powder and cook for about 5 minutes.

Then stir in the curry powder and cook for another 5 minutes – stirring often!

Add the chopped carrots and parsnips and pour over your stock and season to taste. Then cover and allow to; simmer for about 30 minutes until the vegetables are nice and tender.

Puree the stop in batches in a food processor adding more stock until you have a nice rich consistency.

If you’re freezing the soup, allow to; cool completely; then transfer to airtight containers – It can be stored for up to 3 months.

For an added touch when serving you can drizzle with a little cream and a scattering of pumpkin seeds for extra texture and goodness.

I love serving any soup with homemade brown bread or toasted ham and cheese sambo’s and you have a perfect heart-warming lunch to enjoy.

Like most soup recipes it’s merely some prep, followed by some simmering and finally a blitz in the processor and you have a delicious and nutritious meal to enjoy.

Great for packed lunches, evening supper or just to warm up on these colder days this soup has a lovely sweetness and kick to it with the addition of the curry powder –So why not give this recipe a bash and transport yourself to comfort food heaven.