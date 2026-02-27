LEO week is opportunity to help businesses grow

Robert Coffey, HireWise, Peter Connolly – A/Head of Enterprise, Mayor Pamela Kearns, Dan Potts, The Career Coach, Eoin Carroll, Decision Analytics and Feebee Foran, Forager at the launch of LEO Week

Small businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample 18 events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in South Dublin.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, takes place from March 2-6 this year across the country.

While there are hundreds of events taking place nationally during the week, there are plenty of events in South Dublin, open to all.

These events will include “Momentum Moving your Business Forward” with South Dublin County Partnership and the Local Enterprise Office providing tools and supports to assist entrepreneurs build confidence, accelerate growth and scale sustainably.

Essential Financial Insights for Start-Ups, SMEs and scaling businesses with leading Irish Financial Expert, Paul Merriman from AskPaul to provide practical finance strategies for new and growing businesses, AI Works for Ireland, a National Development Summit in association with Google and Enterprise Europe Network, a session entitled Simplifying Global Trade: support and strategy for Irish Exporters, a business networking event entitled: “Built Here, Scale Anywhere” with Startup Network Europe and guest speaker Robert Tobin, CEO of Fortivum Consulting based in Work IQ Innovation Centre, Tallaght.

Furthermore, as part of our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, we are hosting Student Enterprise talks in collaboration with LEO entrepreneurs.

These sessions provide valuable insights and mentorship to students participating in the Student Enterprise Programme, helping to nurture their creativity, confidence, and business skills.

Each of the 31 Local Enterprise Offices will be running a full programme of events in their area that will cover a variety of topics relevant to small businesses and those starting up.

The events are open to all, from budding entrepreneurs to established businesses and offers the opportunity to get expert advice on key areas of business from raising funds, improving your online presence, the benefits of AI, to how to make your business more productive and save money.

A/Head of Enterprise, Peter Connolly said “Local Enterprise Week is a fantastic marker in the road for any business.

It’s an opportunity to take stock of where you are, see where you can grow, where you can innovate or maybe become more sustainable and see what resources are available on your doorstep.

There is something for everyone and those who maybe always had that ambition to start on their own, or a great idea, this is the week to see how to get started and make it happen.

“There are hundreds of events taking place all over the country covering everything from understanding the capabilities of VR, the steps to exporting, to becoming more sustainable or starting a new business.

‘With a fantastic selection of events on your doorstep, I would encourage everyone to take a look and get involved.”

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide.

Since their establishment in 2014 they have been for the first stop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including funding, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

They also run key initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country including Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the Student Enterprise Programme and the National Enterprise Awards.

The Local Enterprise Offices are also running a campaign encouraging small businesses to save time money and energy by availing of their competitiveness and productivity supports including Green, Lean and Digital for Business. AllInADaysWork.

For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to LocalEnterprise.ie