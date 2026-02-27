Search
Local Faces: Robert Webster
Robert Webster attended Old Bawn Community School

Local Faces: Robert Webster

Echo StaffFebruary 27, 2026 12:27 pm

This week on Faces of the Community, we have a celebrity! A bona fide star of stage and screen. So a bit of hush, stand up straight and you better not be chewing gum back there! writes Ken Doyle.

Yes, this week it is our pleasure to feature Robert Webster, actor, director, writer and producer. Amongst his many credits, you’ll recently have seen him flogging health insurance on the telly.

Read More


Former computer lab transformed into wellbeing and sensory room

Tallaght

A former computer lab in Sacred Heart Senior National School has been transformed into a wellbeing and sensory room for all pupilsThe...

Cocaine becomes un-snortable because you destroy your nose

Tallaght

“People are using cocaine younger, and the effects of cocaine start to wear.”A new podcast by a Ballycullen filmmaker reveals people are...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST