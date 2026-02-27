Residents finally move into apartments vacant since 2024

The Loreto Gate apartments have been vacant since 2024

“It’s no good for housing like this to remain unoccupied.”

Residents have started to move into the Loreto Gate apartments in Rathfarnham as the lengthy and troubled process nears an end.

Occupation of the 37 Loreto Gate apartments on the Grange Road in Rathfarnham began on Wednesday, January 28, with half of the vacancies filled according to the local council.

The apartments were left vacant for almost a year and a half before a handover was completed in the first week of December, when approved housing body Oaklee Housing took ownership.

Councillors welcomed the good news that the ordeal is nearing an end and Councillor David McManus is happy that the site on the corner of the Grange Road is finally being used.

Cllr McManus said: “I’m glad to see this site was used for housing because it was lying idle for decades and decades.”

Over half of the homes have been allocated to households who have signed tenancy agreements and received keys since the occupation process began.

Councillor Justin Sinnott noted that the problems with Loreto Gate’s journey to allowing residents through its doors reflected poorly on all involved.

Cllr Sinnott expressed his disappointment with the ordeal and hoped that “everyone can learn lessons from this” to avoid the same scenario in the future.

The apartments had been left vacant since their completion in 2024 due to a delay relating to paperwork in the Department of Housing.

Councillor Yvonne Collins noted her delight that the building was now in the process of being occupied.

Cllr Collins also expressed concern that housing such as this remained unoccupied for so long and had experienced multiple delays along the way.

The Rathfarnham-Templeogue councillor said: “We have people who are really badly in need of housing and it just makes a bad situation worse when you see a development in a really good, prime location being empty for no apparent reason.”

The remaining nominated households will be accommodated as soon as outstanding pre-tenancy requirements are finalised.

South Dublin County Council and Oaklee Housing have been actively progressing nominations and pre-tenancy processes for the location since November.

South Dublin County Council’s Senior Executive Officer of Housing Provision and Financial Management (Construction), Vivienne Hartnett clarified that the advertisement ahead of the sale is to ensure “that they’re not lying empty for any longer than absolutely necessary.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.