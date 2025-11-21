Let’s make Tallaght Village a safer and more attractive place

Tallaght Village outside St Mary’s Priory looking towards Old Blessington Road

The next phase of public consultations for an ambitious enhancement project for Tallaght Village is due to take place.

The council will hold their second Public Consultation on the proposed Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme at St Mary’s Priory on Monday and Tuesday, November 24 and 25.

The scheme aims to “create a safer, more attractive, and people friendly environment by improving traffic flow, improving walking and cycling connections, and creating a high-quality public space”, according to South Dublin County Council.

It will focus on the Tallaght Village area from the old Blessington Road, through Main Street and up the Blessington Road to the entrance of TU Dublin (Tallaght) football grounds, extending onto parts of the Greenhills and Old Greenhills Roads and down the Old Bawn Road to the Village Green.

The second-round consultations will consist of workshops built around five different design options for Tallaght Village, based on public feedback from the first round of public consultations.

Held on Monday and Tuesday, October 13-14, the first round of consultations gave the public to contribute and share their views on making Tallaght Village “a true centre piece for the community”.

Approximately 70 attendees participated over the four sessions at The Priory Market, according to a summary report published online by the council, highlighting key issues such as mobility challenges for wheelchair and pushchair users, concerns about anti-social behaviour and a lack of Garda presence, and derelict sites in the village.

Local businesses were also consulted through a separate survey.

The five proposed plans to be presented during the workshops are: Option 1 – Do minimum, Option 2 – Traffic Rationalisation, Option 3 – Bus Only, Option 4 – One Way and Option 5 – Pedestrianisation.

“We will also present some of the possible placemaking concepts and materials that might be used,” Gary Walsh, SDCC senior engineer told The Echo.

“The intention is to get feedback on what elements the community like/don’t like and what might concern/enthuse them about each scheme option.”

As the spaces for each workshop are limited it is necessary to register by emailing talves@sdublincoco.ie.

The workshops will take place at 5pm on Monday, November 24 and Tuesday, November 25 at St Mary’s Priory.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme