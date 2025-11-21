€100k set aside for concert at Tallaght Stadium

It’s planned to have a concert at the stadium next year

“There’s no point having a stadium there and not using it to its full potential.”

€100,000 has been set aside for a concert to be held in Tallaght Stadium in the coming year in a move that is set to excite communities beyond South Dublin.

The six-figure funding is part of the latest budget produced by the local authority for the coming year and is a portion of over €3 million set aside from Local Property Tax reductions.

A pilot event in the latter stages of the Covid-19 pandemic was previously held in the 10,500-seater stadium – Jerry Fish played to 481 people due to restrictions at the time.

In 2019, the local authority stated their intent to promote the venue as a 20,000-capacity events venue.

The gig in September 2021 was hoped to be the first of a series in the venue and now South Dublin County Council has made a statement of intent to bring a second live performance to the location.

The stadium’s potential morphing into a multi-use venue will serve the community well and it would be a way to harness the stadium’s full potential, Councillor Niamh Whelan noted.

Cllr Whelan said: “The stadium’s a great asset to the community, to the county as a whole actually.

“To have a stadium like that in the heart of Tallaght and I think we should be utilising it as much as we can.

“A concert there in the summer would generate a lot of business and once it’s managed correctly, which I’m sure between Gardaí and the council they will do, as it is done on matchdays, I think it’s a great idea, great for people in the area, you know…

“…There’s no point having a stadium there and not using it to its full potential.”

The local authority owns the stadium which is best known for hosting football matches since its opening in 2009.

League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers were the first tenants, and the stadium has also been the home of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team since 2013.

Several other football clubs have played European matches in the stadium over the years due to its UEFA Category 4 status.

Councillor Mick Duff expressed his delight at the work being done to bring live music to Tallaght Stadium but noted that there is no headline act he is aware of at the moment.

Cllr Duff: “It’s something we’ve been looking for for some time, and it was always intended that Tallaght stadium would be a multi-functional venue…and I think you can’t get better than having concerts.”

Other events such as St Patrick’s Day celebrations and band competitions have been held at the stadium in the past, as well as other sports-related events such as rugby matches.

The Tallaght Central councillor noted that a concert is only “a natural extension of that” broad portfolio.

Councillor Jess Spear stated that the opportunity to have live music in the stadium that has been improved upon over the years is one she looks forward to.

Cllr Spear said: “I think having an amenity like that is really welcome and we are looking forward to bringing music to Tallaght Stadium.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.