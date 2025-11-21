Harry’s ‘Save a smile’

Harry McCormack is the face of the campaign

A nine-year-old from Ballyfermot is the face of a new campaign from Children’s Health Foundation to remind people that some kids won’t be spending Christmas at home.

The “bright and funny” Harry McCormack is the face of the ‘Save a Smile’ campaign and had spent his first Christmas in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital after he was born with ‘half a heart’.