New portfolio for Emer Higgins after cabinet reshuffle

Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins has been given a new portfolio after a cabinet reshuffle took place on Tuesday.

Deputy Higgins was appointed as the Minister of State for Disability and will attend cabinet in the role.

The reshuffle occurred after former Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe stepped down from his role in the Dáil to take up an opportunity with the World Bank.

The local TD’s new role is under the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

The Dublin Mid-West TD stated on social media: “I am truly honoured to be appointed as Minister for Disability attending cabinet.

This is a responsibility I take on with deep respect and a strong commitment to listening, learning, and working alongside people with disabilities, their families, carers, advocates, and the wider sector.”

Deputy Higgins takes on the new role after ten months as Minister for State for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment and is one of the pieces in the latest Government domino chain.

The Dublin Mid-West representative replaces Hildegarde Naughton TD who is now Minister of Education, while Helen McEntee TD takes over Foreign Affairs and Tanaiste Simon Harris succeeds Donohoe as Minister of Finance.

Deputy Higgins was elected as a TD in the 2020 General Election after nine years as a councillor with South Dublin County Council.

Her new role is the third Minister of State role she has held in the last two years, having initially been appointed Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail in April 2024.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.