Let’s talk about Sepsis, a life-threatening issue

Echo StaffSeptember 9, 2025 10:55 am

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) continues its commitment to community health awareness through its Let’s Talk About series, an initiative designed to bring important health information directly to the public.

The next session in the series focuses on a condition that can affect anyone, at any age: Sepsis.

Come along on Wednesday, September 10 at 11am in Tallaght County Library for a free public health talk led by Dr Sarmad Waqas, Infectious Diseases Consultant at TUH.

This event will help attendees understand how sepsis develops, why early action is so important, and what steps can be taken to prevent it.

What You Will Learn: How to recognise the key warning signs of sepsis; when to seek medical help and simple prevention tips; wound care, vaccinations, and managing chronic conditions

Dr Waqas emphasises the importance of public awareness: “We encourage everyone to become familiar with the signs and symptoms of sepsis. Alongside prevention, early detection and treatment are key to saving lives. That’s why awareness is so important, knowing the signs can make all the difference.”

Dr Sarmad Waqas

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a dedicated Q&A session.

Whether you are a parent, caregiver, student, or simply health-conscious, this talk offers practical knowledge that could help protect you and your loved ones.

In 2024 alone, TUH treated over 1,300 patients for sepsis, with cases spanning all age groups. These figures highlight the urgency of understanding this potentially life-threatening condition, and the value of community education in tackling it.

This event is free and open to all, so come along, bring a friend, and take a proactive step toward better health.

