Search
Thumbs-up for tourist/visitor letting outside academic terms
Gowan House is near public transport and urban infrastructure

Thumbs-up for tourist/visitor letting outside academic terms

Echo StaffSeptember 9, 2025 10:43 am

PROPOSALS to amend a previously permitted Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) on Naas Road have been granted planning permission by Dublin City Council.

Applicant Malclose Limited sought permission to amend a condition for a previously granted student accommodation LRD at Gowan House, Carriglea Business Park, Naas Road.

Read More


Metro project future may lie in extending line from Charlemont

News

Dublin’s long-planned metro project may be extended into the southwest of the city, according to the Department of Transport.Minister for Transport Darragh...

‘Disheartening’ for school secretaries and caretakers

News

“It’s disheartening and degrading,” said a Balrothery school secretary taking part in the ongoing protest for equal pension rights for school staff.While...

Demand for ban on ‘harmful’ nitrous oxide drug

News

Calls have been made for the Irish government to ban the sale of nitrous oxide after the EU passed an act classifying...

Garda speed vans take in over €6.2m in 30 months

News

TALLAGHT, Clondalkin and Lucan are some of the highest grossing revenue areas for garda speed vans.Figures for speed van collections over a...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST