Thumbs-up for tourist/visitor letting outside academic terms
PROPOSALS to amend a previously permitted Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) on Naas Road have been granted planning permission by Dublin City Council.
Applicant Malclose Limited sought permission to amend a condition for a previously granted student accommodation LRD at Gowan House, Carriglea Business Park, Naas Road.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Metro project future may lie in extending line from CharlemontNews
Dublin’s long-planned metro project may be extended into the southwest of the city, according to the Department of Transport.Minister for Transport Darragh...
‘Disheartening’ for school secretaries and caretakersNews
“It’s disheartening and degrading,” said a Balrothery school secretary taking part in the ongoing protest for equal pension rights for school staff.While...
Demand for ban on ‘harmful’ nitrous oxide drugNews
Calls have been made for the Irish government to ban the sale of nitrous oxide after the EU passed an act classifying...
Garda speed vans take in over €6.2m in 30 monthsNews
TALLAGHT, Clondalkin and Lucan are some of the highest grossing revenue areas for garda speed vans.Figures for speed van collections over a...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.