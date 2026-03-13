Lidl invests €11 million in workforce payrises

LIDL Ireland has announced an €11m investment in pay increases for its workforce in the Republic of Ireland.

Lidl Ireland’s head office is on Main Road in Tallaght.

The pay boost, which comes into effect from March 1, will benefit all 5,500 Lidl employees across the island according to the German discount chain.

Staff will receive an average 4 per cent increase to their overall “Total Rewards” package.

This includes a 3 per cent rise in annual salary — worth on average €1,500 per employee.

The remaining investment directed towards benefits such as pension contributions, private health insurance and personal insurance supports.

Since 2022, Lidl has invested more than €58m in pay rises for employees in the Republic, resulting in a cumulative increase of approximately 27.5 per cent.

The company, which was the first major nationwide employer to commit to paying the Living Wage in 2015, has increased its minimum hourly rate to €15.40, in line with the recommended 2026 Living Wage. Its top rate of pay will rise to €17.90 per hour.

The retail chain is currently progressing a €600m expansion plan which will see 35 new stores opened by 2030.

Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “While the economic climate remains a challenge, our focus is on a holistic approach to employee compensation, balancing immediate salary growth with long-term lifestyle benefits providing more than just competitive pay.”