Holy Family students ‘Take A Chance’ with super production

“WHAT a night—and, in fact, what three unforgettable nights—for everyone involved in ‘Take A Chance’, the ABBA show staged by the students of Holy Family Community School,” beams director Megan Ring.

Across performances on February 25, 26 and 27, audiences were treated to a joyful, high-energy production bursting with talent, colour and heart at the Rathcoole-based community school.

Opening night, February 25, set the bar impressively high. The show began with a lively rendition of ‘Honey Honey’, as Aimee Adams, Amelia Knop and Katie Nolan wowed the audience and introduced them to the ensemble.

From the outset, it was clear that this production was brimming with confidence and stage presence. The energy continued with the arrival of Lacey Moran and her rock-chick supremo gang, Shauna Darcy and Muireann Walsh.

As the Dynamo girls, they delivered spirited performances of ‘Chiquitita’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Does Your Mother Know’ and ‘Take a Chance on Me’, earning enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Charlie Byrne, Scott McGuirk and Daniel Southern soon took to the stage in search of answers as to why they had been brought to the island.

Their scenes were both entertaining and engaging, complemented by strong musical numbers including ‘Thank You for the Music’, ‘Our Last Summer’ and ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’.

February 26th saw an even larger audience pack the venue, eager to experience the same extraordinary talent.

Once again, the cast did not disappoint. Samuel Roche proved a comic highlight, bringing plenty of laughs as he partied a little too hard on his stag night during ‘Lay All Your Love on Me’. ’.

A celebratory atmosphere filled the hall as bubbly was popped, ‘Super Trouper’ dance moves took centre stage, and the full cast dazzled with energetic performances of ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and ‘Voulez Vous’.

A standout moment of the evening was the powerful duet ‘S.O.S’, performed with emotion and control by Lacey Moran and Charlie Byrne.

The final night, February 27th, was a sold-out performance, with over 260 people in attendance — a “fitting finale for such a successful run”.

Lacey Moran raised the roof with a commanding and emotional performance of ‘The Winner Takes It All’, drawing a rapturous response from the audience.

The cast returned with infectious energy for crowd-pleasing favourites including ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Does Your Mother Know’ and ‘Waterloo’, ensuring the show ended on a high.

While the production was full of laughter and smiles, there were also moments of genuine emotion. One of the most touching performances came from Aimee Adams and Lacey Moran in ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’, which left few dry eyes in the audience.

Aimee Adams further showcased her vocal talent with beautiful performances of ‘I Have a Dream’, ‘The Name of the Game’ and ‘Under Attack’.

‘Take A Chance’ was more than just a musical; for Megan it was a “celebration of teamwork, dedication and young talent”.

Every cast and crew member played their part in creating a show full of warmth, confidence and school spirit.

These three nights will be remembered as a “highlight for all involved and a proud moment for Holy Family Community School.”

Congratulations to all involved on a successful production.

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