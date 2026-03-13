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Mount Seskin CC celebrate the launch of their Digital Strategy
Cllr Mick Duff cuts the ribbon of the Digital Strategy launch with students and staff at Mount Seskin cc

Mount Seskin CC celebrate the launch of their Digital Strategy

Echo StaffMarch 13, 2026 9:45 am

Mount Seskin Community College celebrated the launch of their Digital Strategy this week, marking the introduction of one-to-one laptop devices for students.

The Jobstown school have introduced laptops to enhance project work, provide access to a range of revision materials and to build key digital literacy skills in every student.

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