Liffey Descent ‘it’s a very challenging race’

ONGOING since 1959, The Liffey Descent will once again be going ahead this weekend with participants set to embark on this Saturday October 18th in its 64th iteration.

The course begins at the K Club in Straffan and sees participants make their way down the winding River Liffey before ending at Islandbridge just outside town.

While it is hard to say exactly how many competitors will be competing this year, numbers in previous years have reached as high as 800 athletes.

Jenny Egan is an accomplished kayaker/canoeer who has been involved with the Liffey Descent for over 20 years completing the course for the first time when she was just 16 years old.

Now a multiple time world champion and among Ireland’s most decorated athletes in the field she is involved with the organisation of the event and ensuring that its longstanding heritage continues.

“It’s a very challenging race. There’s lots of obstacles to overcome on the way down so it’s not always the fittest or the fastest who win. It’s about being tactically and technically aware of the river.”

Completing her first race when she was eight years old, Jenny raced for 20 years for Ireland winning over 20 international medals in the process so is certainly a figure of authority in the canoeing world.

Egan in fact holds two records in the Liffey Descent completing the Women’s K1 division with a time of 2:03:44 while also holding the Mixed K2 record with her husband Jon Simmons with a time of 1:51:52

She spoke about the prestige of the event and the standing that it holds in the global canoeing/kayaking community.

“It is one of the most iconic river canoe marathon races in the world and it attracts international competitors from all over the world.

‘We’ve had people competing from South Africa, Australia, and lots of different countries in Europe.

‘It really attracts people from all over the world, we had a guy from New Zealand race in it last year. This year I know we have some Spanish coming over and some British paddlers coming over so it’s bound to be a fantastic race on the 18th of October.

‘It’s definitely one of the world’s most iconic river marathon races.”

Egan also spoke on the actual strategy involved in the race and the technical prowess needed.

Particularly when navigating the numerous weirs throughout the course, a weir essentially being a small waterfall with examples appearing intermittently throughout the Liffey.

“It’s very technical. It’s not just about ploughing over in any area because you can break your boat or paddle very easily.

‘Straffan is the first weir and it’s only about 1500m from the start line.

‘It’s one of the most important weirs in terms of getting over it, it’s so close to the start so there is a big group of kayakers coming towards it.

‘At other weirs competitors will be spaced out, there won’t be as many boats coming over at the same time.”

Jenny spoke about the ongoing growth of the sport over the years.

“In terms of canoeing and kayaking we have a great set up in Salmon Leap Canoe Club in Leixlip.

‘That would be where the majority of the international activities come from. Canoeing Ireland are doing a great job and have a pathway for younger athletes to get into the sport and develop on into junior, under 23 and senior ranks.

‘It’s definitely growing and canoeing Ireland are doing a great job to develop the sport.